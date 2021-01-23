1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of SRCE opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

