American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $306.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

