Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Shares of ASB opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.
