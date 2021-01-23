Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

