Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Earnings History for Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit