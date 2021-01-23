Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upped their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

