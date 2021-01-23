Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.
NASDAQ:BSET opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
