Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.