Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.23 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

