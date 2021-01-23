Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,777. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

