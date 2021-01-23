Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

BMTC stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $666.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.