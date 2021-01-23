Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

