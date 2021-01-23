MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

