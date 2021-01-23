MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

