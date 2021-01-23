MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.
Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.48.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MNSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.
