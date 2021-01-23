Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $327.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27.

MCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

