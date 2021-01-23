Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Shares of MCB opened at $39.50 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $327.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

