National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other National Bank news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

