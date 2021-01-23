People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.