PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.
In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
