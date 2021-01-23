SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

