SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

