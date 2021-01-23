Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

TBK opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $60.85.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.