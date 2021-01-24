County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Announces Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of ICBK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.