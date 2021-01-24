Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 34,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

