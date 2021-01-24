Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 34,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Earnings History for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit