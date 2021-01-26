AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

AGNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 10,974,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

