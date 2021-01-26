BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

BXS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

