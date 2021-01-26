BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.
BXS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.
About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.
