Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

BOH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $93.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

