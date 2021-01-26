Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.