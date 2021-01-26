Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

