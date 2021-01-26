Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Earnings History for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit