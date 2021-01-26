Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BRO traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

