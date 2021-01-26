Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

