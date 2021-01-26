Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

