Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 19,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,956. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.