Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 19,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,956. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Earnings History for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit