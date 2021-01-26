City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.10. 2,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,844. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Get City alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.