Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. 6,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

