Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results

Jan 26th, 2021

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,910. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

