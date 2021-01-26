Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

