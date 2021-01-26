Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 1,312,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,828. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

