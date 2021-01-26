Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,131. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $193.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

ESQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

