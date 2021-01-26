German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

GABC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 3,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,370. The firm has a market cap of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

