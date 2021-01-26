German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.
GABC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 3,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,370. The firm has a market cap of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
