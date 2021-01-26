Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. 33,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,192. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

