H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 11,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,456. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

