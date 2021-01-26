Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 5,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,524. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

