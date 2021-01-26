Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

NYSE:HXL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 35,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

