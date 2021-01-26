HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 9,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $797.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

HMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

