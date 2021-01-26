Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Investar stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 1,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

