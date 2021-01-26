Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.
Investar stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 1,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.