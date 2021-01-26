J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $8.37 on Tuesday, hitting $165.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,926. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

