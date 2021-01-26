Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,596. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

