Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.