Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

