OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

