Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Earnings History for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

