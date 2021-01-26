Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

